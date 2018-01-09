Letters to the Editor

Carmelo Spada: Not only is Trump helping mostly the rich, he’s lazy, too

January 09, 2018 11:17 AM

Almost one year into our so-called leader’s reign of terror, he has spent one third of his tenure in Florida playing almost 70 rounds of golf. But while campaigning, Donald Trump accused President Obama of not doing his job because of the few rounds he played.

President Trump has only one major piece of legislation passed, tax reform benefiting the wealthy. Being a retired IRS tax examiner, I can say there were plenty of good things the wealthy already had going for them. Ask our President; I believe his accountants used the tax codes to good advantage.

All the executive orders he has signed have benefited the rich and wealthy corporations and have done nothing for our environment. Among his other accomplishments, he has soured diplomatic relations with many nations around the world; packed his cabinet with “friends” who lack any experience (several have already quit or been fired) and, as far as I am concerned, made us feel less safe, more insecure and less healthy since fewer of us have access to health care.

Carmelo Spada, Los Banos

