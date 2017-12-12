Rita F. Silva: Why are Democrats so worried about a measly $1 trillion?

Because the Trump administration is pushing for a tax reduction bill, the Democrats and liberal news media are going bonkers. They are afraid it will increase the national debt by a trillion dollars in 10 years.
Where were their complaints when the Obama administration increased the national debt by almost $10 trillion dollars in eight years? They also say that it benefits corporations and the wealthy. Of all the taxes paid, the top 1 percent pay 40 percent and the top 10 percent pay 90 percent. The bottom 40 percent pay nothing.
The U.S. corporate tax is 35 percent, the third-highest in the world, which has prompted millions of jobs to go overseas.
California is the wealthiest state in America and it also has the highest combined tax rate and for years has been governed by Democrats. However, when cost of living is factored in, it has the highest poverty rate in the country. High taxes do not always benefit the poor. No one believes any government spends our tax dollars wisely, so why give them more money to waste? This waste of tax dollars is stealing from the taxpayers and we should be allowed to spend our money how we choose, not how the government chooses.
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
