Carmelo Spada: Politicians are practiced liars; what good would a test do?

About the letter (“Lie detector tests will lead to truth about harassment,” Letters, Dec. 1) suggesting sexual misbehavior accusations could be validated by a lie detector, considering who will be put to the test – politicians – that would be a waste of time. I have to believe one of the qualifications for running for office is to be able to lie for the party or to cover the lie other party members told the day before.
In this fiasco of an administration, we have seen every one from cabinet members to staff members caught saying awful things on tape – including our “Supreme Leader.”
I believe the original letter written was in defense of Roy Moore of Alabama, who has been accused of sexual wrongdoing. Typical Republican response.
I don’t care about sexual misconduct, male or female, as long as the perpetrator is caught and punished accordingly. As far as I can remember, and that’s back to FDR, “stuff” like this has always happened. Maybe a lie detector for the purpose of finding out if he or she cares for the country and its people would be more appropriate
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
