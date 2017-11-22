David J. Silva: Lie-detector tests could help put harassment charges to rest

It seems that there are a lot of accusations being made regarding sexual harassment against some very high-profile men. Many more women are coming forth with new allegations. There is a very simple solution to the problem: have everyone involved take a lie-detector test. Anyone who refuses should not be considered credible.
If you are going to accuse someone, or if you have been accused of sexual misconduct, you should be willing to prove it. Some will say lie-detector tests are not 100 percent accurate, but just how accurate is “she said, he said” testimony? The willingness to take the test will go a long way toward proving or disproving the allegations.
I believe Bill Clinton and the women who accused him should also take the test. It is time to put that whole scandal to rest. The American people have a right to know the truth about their elected officials. This always seems to happen around election time, and I find that very suspect. It is happening with both Republicans and Democrats, so it is not a party issue. It is time to stop this madness and get to the truth.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
