Rita F. Silva: What’s wrong with showing voter ID?

The Trump administration has decided to investigate voter fraud in national elections. It has however, run into some resistance from some Republicans and especially Democrats. They say it discriminates against the poor and minorities because they do not have access to IDs. Almost every town of any size has a DMV office, and in many states they are free so that argument just doesn’t work.
There is a long list of things that require an ID, such as marriage licenses, hunting licenses, fishing licenses or purchasing a gun and ammunition. I have never heard of anyone objecting to showing an ID for any of these activities, but there is an objection to showing an ID to vote.
Voting is one of the most important rights that we have and we should guard it well. Many local elections are decided by a handful of votes, and some national elections by just a few thousand. I know many will say that there is no proof of widespread voter fraud, but what is wrong with making sure this is true?
I don’t care what party you vote for, lets make sure that all of our elected officials are legally elected.
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
