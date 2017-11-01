Carmelo Spada: How did a company with two employees get such a big job?

They award the $300 million contract awarded to an electric company with only two full-time employees to repair Puerto Rico’s devastated electrical system. My thoughts center on the corruption at the top. Those two employees of Whitefish Electric in Montana must have had a favor due from the top of the political food chain to have gotten such a deal. If only I could be in that position with the same “ins” I would do the same. But then I would already have to be a billionaire to screw the American taxpayer like that.
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
Comments