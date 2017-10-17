Letters to the Editor

David J. Silva: If NFL players really care, stand up to black killers

October 17, 2017 2:19 PM

Many of the NFL players, starting with Colin Kaepernick last year, are refusing to stand for the National Anthem. They say they are protesting the killing of some blacks by white police officers. The racist news media refuses to report the truth; most people don’t know what is really happening.

Blacks are 14 percent of the total population, yet responsible for 51 percent of murders and 91 percent of all black murders. In 2016, there were 15,070 murders in America and 7,881 were committed by blacks. The last two years of the Obama administration, the black murder rate increased by 1,000 murders. For every two blacks killed by the police, three whites are killed.

Refusing to stand for the National Anthem is stupid and un-American; the flag is not killing blacks, blacks are killing blacks. If these players and the liberal media don’t work to cut down the murder rate among the black population, then they are part of the problem. Players have the right to not stand during the National Anthem, and we have the right to not attend or watch their games – and owners have the right not to hire the players who are hurting their teams

David J. Silva, Los Banos

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

    Beth Johnson, a 37-year employee with the Los Banos school district, responds to kind comments by board members and staff following news of her retirement at the Sept. 14, 2017, school board meeting.

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments
Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 1:28

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting
Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 0:41

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

View More Video