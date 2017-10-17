David J. Silva: If NFL players really care, stand up to black killers

Many of the NFL players, starting with Colin Kaepernick last year, are refusing to stand for the National Anthem. They say they are protesting the killing of some blacks by white police officers. The racist news media refuses to report the truth; most people don’t know what is really happening.
Blacks are 14 percent of the total population, yet responsible for 51 percent of murders and 91 percent of all black murders. In 2016, there were 15,070 murders in America and 7,881 were committed by blacks. The last two years of the Obama administration, the black murder rate increased by 1,000 murders. For every two blacks killed by the police, three whites are killed.
Refusing to stand for the National Anthem is stupid and un-American; the flag is not killing blacks, blacks are killing blacks. If these players and the liberal media don’t work to cut down the murder rate among the black population, then they are part of the problem. Players have the right to not stand during the National Anthem, and we have the right to not attend or watch their games – and owners have the right not to hire the players who are hurting their teams
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Comments