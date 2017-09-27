Melanie Kosar: Los Banos responded, helped my daughters survive a wreck

I want to thank a number of departments and individuals in the city of Los Banos for their response to an incident this summer. My two daughters were passing through the area on their way from L.A. to Napa Valley when a rear tire blew out. My daughter did her best to control the car but the vehicle left the road and fell down an embankment. Thankfully, both were able to exit the car.
An off-duty nurse and two off-duty paramedics pulled over to help. They called 911 immediately and within minutes, the 911 response arrived and whisked the more injured daughter to the hospital, where she received immediate care.
To the Emergency Medical personnel who treated and transported my daughter, thank you.
To the firefighters who responded and retrieved the girls’ belongings, thank you.
To the police officer(s) who helped take my other daughter to a rental agency for a replacement car, thank you.
To the hospital staff who treated my daughter, thank you.
Thanks to all of you, I still have both of my daughters. We are all incredibly grateful. There are so many tragic stories in the news every day, but this was not one of them. To the city of Los Banos, thank you.
Melanie Kosar, Vienna, Va.
