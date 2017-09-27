Paul Rose: It’s time Los Banos enforced its laws about junk, litter, garbage on the streets

Where is our Code Enforcement Officer, the one paid by the city of Los Banos? If anyone drives down any street in Los Banos you will see broken down cars with lots of garbage, spider webs, leaves, etc. beneath the car showing that it has been there a long time. Apparently, no one else has noticed.
City of Los Banos constricts our water consumption even though we pay a minimum fee and usually don’t even use the amount that covers. But the city doesn’t pay attention to the unsightly cars on city streets. Look up the code policies; maybe the city will actually use them!
Paul Rose, Los Banos
Comments