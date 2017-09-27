Carmelo Spada: Yes, many steal from government – especially wealthy officials

Re “Taxes are turning California into third-world state” (Letters, Sept. 22): Last week’s Enterprise had a letter from a woman complaining about individuals receiving free money and benefits from both California and the Federal government. There is a definite abuse that is seen by all of us, not only in Los Banos but every state in the union.
Does the person complaining know that even those in office close to the President do the same thing, but in a larger scale? They use government aircraft for vacations, honeymoons and just weekend jaunts. Even our President used Air Force One on weekends when he first took office. And all of the above are millionaires.
As far as poor people getting “freebies,” it is the fault of those in office not coming up with a better plan for poor people to earn the services they need. Office holders, who are usually wealthy, are always finding ways to get that little extra Washington has to offer. Remember, the Constitution was written by rich men and slave owners. Our laws dealing with emigrants and those with little resources must be changed to those enacted around the Roosevelt Era when work programs were available instead of handouts.
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
