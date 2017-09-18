Rita F. Silva: Over-taxing is turning California into a third-world state

A Sacramento Bee reporter recently reported that if California was a country, it would have the fifth largest economy in the world. If this was the case, we would be considered a third-world country, because when you factor in the cost of living we have the highest poverty rate in America. We also have the highest combined tax rate in the country, which means the people and businesses that pay the taxes are leaving the state or not coming here.
It also means the people who receive all of the free social services are coming into the state and this imbalance is causing a real problem.
Margaret Thatcher once said “socialism is great until you run out of other people’s money.” Many of California’s middle-class taxpayers and businesses are getting tired of supporting California’s open-door, sanctuary-state, socialist policies. We have millions of “undocumented” immigrants who supposedly came here to do the work Americans won’t do, but farmers can’t get enough workers to pick their crops. There is something wrong with this picture, and it’s time for California voters to do something about it.
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
Comments