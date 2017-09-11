Shirley Rose: What happened to cop arrested for sexual misconduct?

Re “Teacher pleads no contest to child pornography charge” (Front page, Sept. 1): Where is Officer Dusty Norris? Does anyone know? He’s not in prison, like teacher Gary Bettencourt.
Los Banos, why is it that another teacher gets arrested and instantly is on the front page of the paper, yet Officer Norris went over six months without being arrested and no one on the City Council even knew he was on administrative leave, being paid, until I spoke up and told the City Council myself. Our police chief is still employed; why? He passes up good candidates for employment because of his personal views rather than giving our locals who grew up here a chance to stay in the community.
Los Banos: Demand answers from our city council, mayor and police chief.
Shirley Rose, Los Banos
Editor’s note: Los Banos Elementary School teacher Ernesto Cortez was arrested Aug. 30 on possession of child pornography.
