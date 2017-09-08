Carmelo Spada: Trump should try being president of all the people, not just the wealthy

With the thousands of American Citizens devastated by Hurricane Harvey, President of the Few Trump is hawking for support of his “simple tax” reform that will benefit the wealthy and large corporations. It’s a plan that was tried before and the trickle-down effect went up, not down.
With the enormous amount of money needed to aid those in Texas and surrounding states, the “Wall,” and the promise for infrastructure renewal and the so-called “great low-cost” health plan, where is the money going to come from?
Trump and his family cost the American taxpayers millions each week with his golfing dates and homes in Florida and New York. Mr. President, if you want to make the American people great again, start by supporting those in Texas and all the rest of us regarding of race, religion, sex orientation or financial status! Be a president of all the people of the United States!
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
