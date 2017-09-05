Frank Owen: There are no strangers at the Wool Growers restaurant

Los Banos is a much richer place because of the Wool Growers restaurant. I’ve made a habit of flying my little airplane over into the Valley just to go there. Last Saturday night I found myself sitting next to a table of random strangers who were having a great time. They adopted me as a dinner guest and it turned out that were made up of three groups hadn’t previously known each other until their random seating at the same table. There was an iron worker from the Bay Area, a couple from up in the Sierra, four people from Le Grand and me. We had a wonderful time. I don’t know if Wool Growers does it by design or their seating arrangements are random, but it makes for socializing that one finds ever more rarely today.
The Wool Growers is not just a place to eat for a reasonable price. It’s also a social melting pot, where you can enjoy an evening with all sorts of people. Next time I come, I’ll just walk in to see who is having the most fun and ask to be seated at that table. Los Banos is lucky to have the Wool Growers.
Frank Owen, San Luis Obispo
