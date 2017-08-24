John Brown: Police need to step in stop intimidation against our family

We are a family that a few months ago decided to purchase a property in Los Banos due to the appeal of relatively lower prices. Unfortunately, in this area there exists an organized group that systematically creates all types of hostility against us for reporting them to the police for the problems caused by them in the neighborhood.
By moving into this city we have made monetary investments to our property such as repairs and improvements and it’s not fair that these people try to intimidate us because we do not approve of their activities.
With this letter, I ask for an explanation for why these delinquents keep acting with impunity and are still free to create this harassment toward my family. I am asking the Los Banos police force and Chief Gary Brizzee to take action on this matter and use tactics to control these people; to speak directly with them to stop their harassment and hostility against us.
John Brown, Los Banos
