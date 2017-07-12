Letters to the Editor (07/14/2017)

Marianne Casella Peluso: Thank you for helping with garbage pickup
Languorously waking from a quiet sleep before daybreak will come to a dead halt as one is suddenly hearing the thud-thud of the local garbage collection company’s magnificent monstrosity of a vehicle steer down the placid, tree-lined street. The blinking lights of the driver’s truck imitate those of Hollywood’s rendition of flying saucers, and if the household window coverings are thin, these bright illuminations tend to penetrate through to the eyes of the sleeping occupants whose bedroom window faces the route of the garbage truck.
Gasp! It’s garbage day? Once an unfortunate individual realizes that the home’s garbage receptacles were not placed outside, time swiftly becomes of the essence and a trip at breakneck speed must be taken to alleviate the problem of missing garbage day pickup. There is absolutely no time to be fashion-conscious, as any piece of outer clothing will do. Flinging open the back gate with the intensity of a banshee warrior, one makes every effort to haul the three cans out to the curb. But wait! There on the street in the early morning darkness await the Knights in Shining Garbage Man Armor! Swiftly and happily, two Allied Waste Services employees race to assist the homeowner in order to avert this calamity of haphazardly missing the assigned weekday that trash is picked up.
I would like to publicly thank the exceptional employees of Allied Waste Services for their daily assistance in hauling garbage in our wonderful community of Los Banos.
Marianne Casella Peluso, Los Banos
David Silva: Too many delays in case against Opinski and Jones
In August it will be one year since Merced contractor Greg Opinski of Opinski Construction and School Board member Tommy Jones were charged with allegations of bribery.
The bribery charge involved securing a vote from another school board member to hire Greg Opinski. We still don’t know if there were others who were involved.
Their attorneys have managed to delay this trial with every tactic that they can think of. So far, no date has been set for the trial and the people of Los Banos are not happy about it. I guess they think that if they can delay it long enough that we will forget about it, but that will never happen.
This involved money that should have been used for the education of our children, and instead was allegedly going into the pockets of Opinski and Jones and that is not acceptable. It is time to stop playing legal games. If they are truly innocent, as they say, they should welcome the chance to prove it in a court of law.
David J Silva, Los Banos
