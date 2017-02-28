Letters to the Editor (03/03/3017)

Trump’s supporters try to change the subject
Friday’s Enterprise had an old letter about President Obama’s failure to the people of the United States.
As usual from all of Trump’s blind supporters, since there is nothing but chaos from Day One of the Trump regime, bring up “alternate facts” about Presidents Obama or Clinton to deflect the real facts of the Trump fiasco these last days.
I have been around since FDR was president and the only scare I’ve had for my life and the whole planet was when President Kennedy challenged the Russians during the Bay of Pigs affair. That was a different time than today. We do not have the same rational people leading the two countries.
Trump has vowed to have more nukes than any other country – we have enough just between both our countries to evaporate the planet.
As a New Yorker, it’s great but sad to see how many rubes my fellow New Yorker has conned. I pray I get through another presidency.
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
Sean Allen: Thank you for participating
The Los Banos Ag Boosters,VFW Post 2487 and American Legion post 166 would like to thank all of our sponsors and benefactors that participated in the Central Valley Honor Flight Rigatoni Drive Thru on Feb. 22 at the VFW Hall. Nearly 2,000 dinners were handed out to our generous patrons. Several donors and sponsors paid for or donated all the food, bags, and containers for the dinner allowing all proceeds from tickets sold to directly benefit the Central Valley Honor Flight. The final tally is not finished, but we believe we generated between $15,000 to $20,000 dollars. We cannot thank all of you that purchased this dinner in support of these special veterans enough.
We would also like to apologize to all of you for the long wait times and the inconvenience that may have caused. This was a large drive thru dinner and we had several issues that caused the delay. Thank you for your patience and understanding and know that your time in line and your donation benefited many who have sacrificed so much for us.
Sean Allen, president, AG boosters
Gary Caropreso: Thank you
I would like to thank the Los Banos Elk's Club for catering for the Los Banos High School Touchdown Club
Texas Hold’em Poker Tournamet on Jan. 28. Our sincere apology for the mistake we made.
Gary Caropreso, president, Los Banos Touchdown Club
