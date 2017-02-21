Letters to the Editor (02/24/2017)

Thank you for your support of Pacheco sports at crab feed
Last weekend, the Pacheco High baseball and softball programs held their annual crab feed dinner fundraiser. On behalf of both programs, we would like to thank so many people for making this event a huge success. We were very fortunate to have businesses big and small donate items to help our cause. We would like to thank Food 4 Less, Kagome and LB Drug for their donations that went directly to the dinner service. There were also many local vendors and businesses that donated to our very successful silent auction and we thank you for your donations as well! Each year, we are in awe of the support we get for this event and we thank the entire Los Banos community for helping our kids!
Thank you for your support.
Charlie Pikas, softball coach, and Chauncey Lee, baseball coach
Obama failed all of us as president
In Obama’s farewell speech, he said that Americans were better off today than when he took office. I have compiled a list of his accomplishments; the first figures are when he took office and the second are when he left. National debt, $10.6 trillion to $20 trillion; debt per U.S. citizen, $31,000 to $61,340; labor force participation rate, 65.8 to 62.8 percent; homeownership rate, 67.3 to 63.5 percent; real median household income, $57,000 to $54,045; average health care cost, $12,689 to $18,142; tax to benefits ratio, 40 to 60 percent; food stamp dependents, 32 million to 43.6 million; and persons living in poverty, 38,000,000 to 45,000,000. All of these numbers are from federal government agencies.
This has to be one of the most failed administrations of all time, and yet the liberal news media endorsed Hillary Clinton to continue this policy. And when they criticize Donald Trump, we know that he is doing something right. When liberals demonstrate and burn cars in protest, we know that he is really doing a great job. I want to thank the liberal news media for helping elect Trump and for showing us what a great job he is doing. Keep up the good work!
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
Comments