Letters to the Editor (01/27/2017)

Thank you to all who made dinner possible
The Kiwanis Club of Los Banos takes this opportunity to thank all of the organizations and individuals who made our Christmas Eve 2016 dinner possible. With your help, our 34th annual dinner reached approximately 950 people. Santa visited and gave stuffed toys to all children attending. We were rewarded with many heartfelt expressions of gratitude for all who attended.
Our sincere appreciation is extended to the city of Los Banos and Chief Tim Marrison of the Los Banos Fire Department for the use of Fire Station No. 1 and its co-sponsorship. To those who financially made this dinner possible, thank you for your continued support. And to the many volunteers who cleaned chickens, prepared, served and delivered meals to those otherwise unable to attend, a huge thank you. As a result of all of your generosity, most of these people, who would not have otherwise, had a Christmas dinner.
Special thanks to Santa Claus, who was able to spend time with us.
At the end of the day, we all went home a bit tired but extremely rewarded for participating in the special day.
Jim Valentine, dinner chairman
Grateful that Trump is now president
We conservatives are grateful that Donald Trump won the presidential election; however, we are very disappointed in the liberals who are behaving so inappropriately. The Hillary Clinton supporters burned the American flag at Trump rallies and even sent death threats to entertainers who may have performed at the inauguration events.
Children throw temper tantrums when they don’t get their way. We expect more from adults.
I am just grateful that these “children” will not be in charge of our country. As for all of the Democrats in Congress who boycotted the inauguration, they were not missed. All of these people are, to us, the true face of the very un-American element of the Democratic party. At no time have they condemned the protests and riots that have been going on.
When Trump said that he might ask for a recount, the press crucified him, but when Clinton supported the recount by her followers, it was OK. I have never seen conservatives protest and riot, but it seems to be the excepted behavior for liberals. Where are the nine women who accused Trump of groping them one month before the election? They seem to have disappeared. How well did the liberal media check their stories before printing them?
David J. Silva, Los Banos
