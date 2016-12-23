Letters to the Editor (12/23/16)

Sanctuary status is no answer
There is a group of people who want to have Merced city and county declared a “regional sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants.
Donald Trump has said that he wants to deport illegal aliens with criminal records.
Why would anyone object to this policy? If you come here legally and commit a crime, you are deported, so why should it be any different for illegal immigrants?
Sheriff Vern Warnke is not in favor of this program and says that if his deputies investigate a crime committed by an undocumented person, they may be deported. They do not actively seek out undocumented people.
When an area is declared a sanctuary, it becomes a magnet for criminals and that puts all of us at risk. Is that really what you want?
To come here legally, you must prove that you have no criminal record. Why should it be any different for the undocumented?
Protecting a criminal is against the law and anyone doing so should be prosecuted, and any elected official who votes for it should be recalled.
People who live in sanctuary areas and are harmed by undocumented criminals should sue the government of that area. No one is going to drag people out of their homes, schools or campuses and deport them if they are not criminals.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Comments