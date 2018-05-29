Proud of our graduates, with faith in their futures

Hundreds of homes in Los Banos will be having graduation parties Friday night, after seniors from Los Banos and Pacheco High Schools graduate. There will be much to celebrate and even more to anticipate from the graduates.
Graduation from high school is not as rare as it was for my father’s generation, when many teenagers had to leave school and work to support their families, as my dad did. But it’s still an important accomplishment, a springboard to the future – a future which in many ways is a mystery.
The rate of change today is much higher than when I graduated 55 years ago. With technological advances happening at speeds unimaginable when I was 18, there’s no telling where we’ll be in 5, let alone 20, years. How many driverless cars will be on the road in 2023? What jobs, seemingly secure today, will be obsolete in 2038?
An even more important question: “What will our country and world be like 20 years from now?”
In many ways it will be up to the young people walking the stage to determine that. That’s a lot of responsibility.
I have two grandchildren graduating from high school this month. My grandson Jake graduates from Pacheco High and my granddaughter Kaila will be graduating from McQueen High in Reno.
Meanwhile, another grandchild, Giovanni, participates in his middle school “promotion” from eighth grade in Chula Vista.
I worry about the future my graduating grandchildren will be encountering, but I’m confident they’ll succeed. That sounds like a paradox, and is.
There are days when I feel glad I won’t be around in 30 years. I see so many reasons to be pessimistic – decreasing job security, increasing obsession with trivial concerns, bizarre weather patterns creating floods and fires, less privacy, more cyber-hacking, fewer people going to church or the polls.
But then a wave of optimism overcomes me, generated by the thoughts of the young people I know, including my grandchildren, who are willing and able to make a difference.
Here in Los Banos, I think of FFA students putting in time and work for a fundraiser to support sending veterans to Washington, D.C. on honor flights. I think of local college and high school students working together to sell used books at the downtown fair to provide scholarships for other students.
I think of young people from our local high schools selected by Los Banos Veterans and Rotarians to attend state leadership conferences – talented, energetic students willing to step forward and lead.
And I think about my three grandchildren graduating this year – Jake, Kaila and Gio – talented young people willing to work toward careers that will enable them to provide for themselves and help their communities and their world.
All of these young people care about others – family members, friends, their schools and their communities. Yes, they all enjoy their cell phones and computers, but they’re not as addicted to them as some believe.
Young people today encounter many distractions, and they need to work harder to overcome them than I did when I was graduating. They need to focus on what’s significant and important, for themselves and their world.
I often tell my grandchildren that I’m counting on them to make this country and world a better place, because older generations, including mine, have not succeeded in creating peace and harmony. We have too much acrimony, greed and selfishness. We need a lot from today’s graduates, including a greater ability to use technology for the benefit of others, a greater willingness to find common ground and a greater determination to ensure each person is treated with dignity.
Many of the young people I have met are willing to meet that challenge. They have the spirit and values and motivation to reach out to others, especially those most in need of their talents.
I’m optimistic about the future, despite all the news to the contrary, thanks to the spirit I see in young people.
That brings me to Tuesday, Election Day. There is much at stake, including a new superintendent of Merced County Schools and in Los Banos, Measure X – the school bond proposal. Our young people have the spirit, generosity and willingness to tackle tomorrow’s problems. By voting yes on Measure X, we can give them the tools they’ll need.
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
