Measure X helps students, and everyone in Los Banos

here are many things the letter “X” could stand for. Regarding Measure X, the school bond proposal on the June 5 ballot, I think “X” stands for “eXcellent.”
From my perspective, Measure X is an excellent opportunity for residents of the Los Banos Unified School District. A yes vote will ensure local schools are safe, well-maintained and not overcrowded.
By now most voters know about Measure X, having received ballot booklet which explains the measure and the absentee ballots for June 5. I hope district voters realize how important a yes vote on the measure will be.
Businesses thinking about locating in a community, for example, look carefully at the community’s schools. Good schools indicate a community where businesses can find not only good employees but good customers as well.
Local taxpayers appreciate that passing Measure X will not mean an increase in taxes. The bond simply extends the bond authorization passed by voters in 1995. The tax rate ($43 per $100,000 of assessed valuation) remains in place. All the funds authorized by the 1995 bond have been spent – and I believe spent wisely.
The challenge is that Los Banos continues to grow, and so do its schools. This year the district has about 11,000 students and enrollment continues to increase. All elementary schools are at or near capacity. New facilities need to be built, including a new elementary school, a new science wing at Pacheco High School and a new classroom wing at Creekside Junior High.
During the 46 years I’ve lived in Los Banos, I’ve seen the debilitating effects of overcrowding, especially at Los Banos High School and Los Banos Junior High. And I’ve seen, with relief, after the building of Pacheco High and Creekside Junior High, how much better students thrive in schools with appropriate space.
I’m also aware that many of our buildings are over a half-century old and in need of repair. Money from Measure X will allow for roofs, electrical systems and plumbing to be improved or replaced.
Over the last few years I’ve become increasingly aware of the importance for schools to have up-to-date security systems, fire alarms and emergency communications – all of which can and will be provided through funds from Measure X.
It would be nice if state funding were available to build schools, but in recent years there has been virtually none. And if state funds were to become available, the only way a school district could receive them is if there are existing local dollars to match. So it’s primarily – almost exclusively – up to each community to provide the funds to maintain, improve and build school facilities.
Years ago, I was a parent whose children benefited from a local public school education. After graduating from Los Banos High, they all went on to earn degrees at University of California campuses. Though I no longer have children attending Los Banos schools, I have grandchildren who are benefiting from them.
As a homeowner in the district, I recognize that good schools help maintain and increase the value of my home. One of the first questions prospective home buyers ask is, “How are the schools?”
Buildings alone do not make good schools. We have many dedicated teachers in our district, who care deeply about their students. We also have a school board and superintendent who want to build on success the schools have had, making them stronger. Providing facilities that accommodate students and provide safety and security will help advance good teaching and successful learning.
I am especially glad that Measure X will help build a new elementary school. The district already has the land (near Los Banos Junior High) and would use Measure X dollars for construction quickly.
As in all elections, voter turnout is key. The measure must get at least 55 percent of all votes to pass on June 5.
For voters who have gotten absentee ballots, now is a good time to look carefully at them so they can be mailed before June 5.
I hope voter turnout is strong and more than 55 percent of voters vote yes on Measure X, for our children and for our community.
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
Comments