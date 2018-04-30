What do you do on a beautiful May Day? Come to Los Banos

n the spirit of Henry Miller, who started our local May Day tradition, I welcome all visitors to Los Banos for our annual May Day Fair.
Many of you know about the “Cattle King” who was responsible for developing Los Banos and much of the west side of the Central Valley in the 19th century. Miller was not only shrewd but also congenial, and he liked having parties – especially at the beginning of May.
This week’s event is technically called the Merced County Spring Fair, but almost everyone in Los Banos refers to it as the May Day Fair. That’s what Miller called the first one in 1890, bringing together people from his ranches and farms from Bakersfield to Stockton for a giant barbecue on May 1.
I’d like to point out a few aspects of Los Banos that might not immediately catch your eye but are worth noting, beginning with Los Banos Veterans. This is a good place to begin because the fair starts with a salute to the American flag by a local color guard made up of veterans.
Los Banos Veterans are notable because of who they are and all they do. With members from both American Legion Post 166 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 2487, they meet once a month at Veterans Memorial Hall and spend most of the time planning events to help fellow veterans and the community.
Throughout the year you’ll see them at the Los Banos cemetery on Center Street and the national cemetery in Santa Nella when a veteran is being buried. You’ll see them at flag raisings in schools and in color guards at many events, including the annual Los Banos veterans parade on the Saturday before Nov. 11.
During the May Day Fair you might want to find them if you’re looking for a place to park close to the fair. Each year the Los Banos Veterans open their parking lot at 615 E St., about a block from the fairgrounds’ east gate, for a donation of $5. Parking saves times and supports the good things veterans do for others.
Not long ago the Los Banos Veterans helped the Los Banos and Pacheco High School FFA clubs raise $20,000 to support Honor Flights that take veterans, especially World War II veterans, from the Central Valley to Washington, D.C.
You might also want to buy a raffle ticket from a local veteran for a “Grocery Grab” taking place in July to support the veterans parade. The winning ticket holder gets to load up a grocery cart from Savemart, and there are second- and third-place prizes, too.
I encourage May Day fairgoers to visit the local public library on Seventh Street, just south of Pacheco Boulevard in Pacheco Park. Might seem like a strange suggestion until you realize that spending hours at the fair is fun but can be exhausting.
Our little but mighty library is an inviting place with comfortable furniture, pleasing colors and a friendly staff. Spending even a half-hour there with a good book is an excellent way to rejuvenate yourself and be ready for more fair fun. (It’s open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
And if you have a little more time, you can walk across Pacheco Park and visit the Milliken Museum of local history. Run by volunteers, this the small building with a big mural in front; it contains all kinds of interesting objects dating back to Henry Miller’s time and beyond. (Open Tuesday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.)
If you want more of the Miller effect, visit the sculpture of Henry Miller in the city park on H and Sixth Streets, across from another legendary place, the Woolgrowers Restaurant. And you can find a California historical marker in front of Espana’s Restaurant on Pacheco Boulevard east of Mercey Springs denoting Canal Farm as the central location of Miller’s headquarters.
My time, or space, is just about up, and I haven’t even begun to talk about all the things to see inside the fair gates. I should at least mention the Little Hands exhibit, where each year more than 200 volunteers help to explain to children the importance of agriculture, especially in Merced County.
Enjoy the fair, a few other local sites and the hospitality of Los Banos.
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
