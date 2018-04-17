Reflections on life from a person facing early death

Imagine you are told, at age 35, you have an incurable terminal illness and have less than a year to live. Now imagine you teach religion at a university. How would you approach death?
That’s the experience Kate Bowler relates in her book, “Everything Happens for a Reason and Other Lies I’ve Learned to Love.” Reading her short book, I felt Kate was writing to me as a friend as she tries to sort out the many conflicting thoughts and feelings she’s had in the year that followed her diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer.
Because of an intense and temporarily effective regimen of experimental treatments, Kate is still alive. In an NPR “Fresh Air” interview, her voice and spirit still sound strong. But her doctors make no promises. The best they can say is, “There’s a good chance you may live another two months.”
Kate’s experience is complex. She is happily married to a man she who has been the love of her life. After some difficulty, she and her husband Tobin were successful in having a child, Zach, who is two years old as she writes the book. She intensely wants to live for them, especially her child.
One of the biggest questions she faces is how much discomfort, pain and suffering she is willing to endure when death seems to be near. She asks herself if it would be better to live a life as free from pain and as mentally alert as possible while sharing the time she has left as best she can with the people closest to her?
It’s a question many terminally ill patients face. Does a person accept the inevitable with some peace, or fight with all her might even if the fight seems to be killing her?
What makes Kate’s experience more complex is that she, now an assistant professor at Duke University, has made the study of religion her career. She writes about how her multi-faceted understanding of religion affects her approach to death.
For her doctoral dissertation, she spent years researching what is often called the “Prosperity Gospel,” preached primarily by large mega-churches in the United States. Many adherents believe that if you pray hard enough God will give you what you pray for, including wealth and health. And if you’re not wealthy or healthy, you’re just not praying hard enough.
Kate has studied other religions which see the value of suffering – sometimes as a necessary trial, sometimes as a mysterious gift. How to understand and cope with suffering, especially undeserved suffering, is a question religions and humans have struggled with since religions and humans have been around. Kate’s illness is forcing her to come to grips with that question first hand.
One of Kate’s most admirable qualities is her honesty. She shares with readers the rawness of her experience as death is fast approaching and she is faced with many decisions. She ponders, for example, what to write in a letter to her son for him to read many years later, to know more about a mother he wouldn’t remember.
I was deeply moved by this slim book (175 pages). I recommend it for anyone who has a family member or friend with a terminal illness or for persons who have thought about what they would do if told their life was in a terminal stage. (As one of Kate’s close friends said to her wisely, “We’re all terminal.”)
Toward the end of her book, Kate provides some expressions she would discourage people from using when visiting a person facing death: “In my long life, I’ve learned that ...” “It’s going to get better, I promise ...” “I’ve done some research ...” “When my aunt had cancer ...” and “Everything happens for a reason.”
Other expressions, however, have provide comfort for Kate, , including: “I’d love to bring you a meal this week ...” “You are a beautiful person ...” “Just know that I’m on your team ...” and “Can I give you a hug?”
Kate also writes that often a simple visit and saying nothing can be consoling, especially since “no one knows what to say.”
Finally, this thought from Kate is staying with me. At one point she palpably sensed death was moments away. What she felt at that point was not fear, anger or anxiety but love, a love she felt supporting, surrounding and embracing her. That feeling has continued to give her hope.
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
Comments