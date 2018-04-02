Spring training shows baseball is a game of memories

aseball games, especially during spring training, are more often occasions for conversation than observation. During my visit to spring training in Arizona with my wife Sandy, I noticed people spent more time talking with other fans than watching the games.
Sandy and I went to a Giants game and a Cubs game, and the experience was the same at each event. People arrive early, visit the concession stands immediately, sit next to random people and start talking.
Conversations begin with the questions like, “How long have you been rooting for your team?”
There’s no need to ask which team folks are rooting for because everyone has a cap, shirt or jersey identifying their allegiance. Regardless of which teams are playing, fans are primarily interested in talking about baseball as a shared human experience.
Before the Giants game, Sandy and I sat at a picnic table in the concession area behind our bleacher seats. We met three couples from three different parts of California. Before long they seemed like old friends and shared experiences about how they became Giants fans.
Many of the spring training fans are senior citizens, so they have a treasury of memories and they’re eager to share. Some, however, are much younger – such as the three boys who sat in front of us in the bleachers. Their parents had brought them all the way from Reno to see the game. All three had their baseball mitts, ready to catch any foul ball hit their way.
Baseball transcends age and gender. The 10-year-old boy is as eager to share baseball stories or statistics as the 86-year-old man (like Wendell, who sat next to me at the Cubs game). And girls and women know as much about the game as do the boys and men.
It was a grandmother sitting in front of us at the Giants game who first correctly answered the trivia question, “What is Buster Posey’s real first name?”
Though spring training fans clearly have loyalties, they show no hostility to fans of other teams. Instead, they focus on unique or shared baseball experiences. The fellow sitting next to me was a Red Sox fan from Connecticut. Giants fans around him were eager to know more about Fenway Park, and all agreed it would be worth a trip to Boston to see it.
When games end, conversations continue at baseball-friendly bars. After the Giants game in Scottsdale, Sandy and I drove a few blocks to Don and Charlie’s – a popular gathering place for fans. Sitting at the bar, Sandy and I met fans from Washington, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. Getting into memorable conversations is as easy as saying, “Hello, I’m John.” Within minutes we’re all reliving memories of how baseball has impacted our lives.
After the congenial Brewer fan next to me left his bar stool, another guy sat there, wearing no team logo. When I introduced myself, he identified himself as Mark. Before long he mentioned he was from Chicago. As a native Chicagoan, I asked him where he was at the moment the Cubs won the World Series. “In the press box,” he answered.
It turned out he was Mark Gonzales, the beat writer for the Chicago Tribune, who’s been covering the Cubs the last five years. For me, this was almost as good as sitting next to Cubs star Anthony Rizzo. When I was a kid in Chicago, my dream job would have been being a sportswriter for the Chicago Tribune.
The conversation continued, and along the way I talked about the summer when I was 21, working as the sports editor of a Chicago suburban daily newspaper ($35 per week). That, however, was as far as my sports journalism career lasted, since I eventually decided to become a community college English instructor. In retrospect, that was clearly the better choice for me.
But somewhere at the outer edges of my brain the fantasy of writing for the Chicago Tribune continued. Before I left the bar, I might have been the only person that day who asked Mark Gonzales for his autograph.
I encourage anyone of any age, gender or geographic locale who enjoys baseball to experience spring training. Anticipate the unexpected and be prepared to listen to baseball stories that will make you smile.
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
Comments