More than a cable connects people of good will

Kindness is always appreciated, but when it’s randomly given by a stranger it’s appreciated even more. The kindness I experienced earlier this month in the Los Banos public library could hardly have been more random or strange, in a positive way.
It happened late on a Saturday afternoon, the day before Geoffrey Beaumont was to give his talk about his father Arthur, the naval artist. Geoffrey, after a long drive from Las Vegas, met local library resource technician Nola Ramirez and me to make sure the laptop he brought and the library’s projector would be in sync for his multi-media presentation Sunday.
Nola had everything set up and ready to go: the projector, the screen and cables. The main challenge was to make sure the library had the correct cable to connect Geoffrey’s laptop to the projector.
Nola had several connecting cables that had worked with the library’s laptop for previous presentations, but no lecturer had ever before brought in an Apple laptop, like Geoffrey’s. We tried one cable then another. Try as we might, we couldn’t connect the devices. Meanwhile, it was approaching 5 p.m., closing time.
The three of us kept staring at the laptop and the projector, as if the problem would fix itself. Then a young man in his 20s, who had been working on a computer in the library, walked over and asked if he could help.
We showed him the equipment and the cables. He checked them out, then said, “What you need but don’t have is a cable with a VGA connection on one end and a Thunderbolt on the other.”
Nola, Geoffrey and I were astonished.
“Thank you,” I said. “Geoffrey and I will drive to Target and see if they have that kind of cable.” Then we introduced ourselves to the young man, and he told us his name was Nick.
Nick happened to be in the library this particular day because he was driving from Fresno to the Bay Area and needed a quiet place to work on his laptop. He Googled “library” and found the Los Banos public library.
As we continued to thank him, Nick said, “I need to get some bottled water. I’ll drive behind you to Target and help you find the cable and then buy my water.”
We took him up on his offer. Nick came into Target with Geoffrey and me, walked up to the young man behind the electronics counter and immediately engaged in tech-speak. The salesman knew exactly what Nick meant, went to the cable section and handed it to us.
As we thanked Nick and said goodbye, then asked him where he was from originally. He responded, “Russia.” In fact, he added, he once lived about as far away from Los Banos as could be imagined – at the east end of Russia, near Japan.
Geoffrey and I would have liked to talk with Nick more, but we had to get back to the library. Nola was waiting after the library’s normal closing time to make sure things would turn out well.
As Nick shook hands with Geoffrey and me, he gave us his business card. It wasn’t exactly like the Lone Ranger handing us a silver bullet, but it was close.
When we returned to the library, Geoffrey and I, with Nola’s help, used the new cable to connect Geoffrey’s laptop with the library’s computer. Presto! It worked. We spent another half-hour making sure the projection was at the right distance and angle. When we left the library around 6 p.m., everything was ready to go.
The next day Geoffrey had a smooth and lively presentation with a small but highly appreciative audience. It was all possible because of Nola’s willingness to stay late and Nick’s extraordinary desire to help.
I doubt Nola, Geoffrey or I will ever see Nick again, but we can be grateful to fate or providence for bringing a guy traveling through Los Banos to the local public library. And we can be thankful to Nick, who showed about as much spontaneous kindness as anyone – from America, Russia or any other country – could have given us.
On another note: Mercedian Maggie Randolph, who recently passed away, is a part of the history of the Los Banos Campus of Merced College. When she was a board member of the Merced Community College District, she spoke up courageously for the continuation of the Los Banos campus in the late 1970s and early 1980s when others wanted to close it. Maggie, you will always be remembered.
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. john.spevak@gmail.com.
