What do you put in Empty Bowls? Caring for those less fortunate

The eighth Empty Bowls meal in Los Banos will be a little later than usual this year. Instead of a typical mid-winter event (last year it was on Jan. 24), this year’s Empty Bowls will be on March 28.
On that Wednesday evening, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Empty Bowls meal will be served at the Ted Falasco Art Center (5th and K streets in Los Banos). As in the past, all proceeds will be given to local charities that provide food for persons in our community who, without assistance, often go to bed hungry.
Tickets are $15 ticket ($10 for children), allowing diners to select a colorful hand-made bowl, enjoy a serving of home-made soup (with refills) and help the community.
Tickets can be purchased from any Los Banos Rotary Club member or by calling Rotarians Roy Todd (805 208-0942), David Dees (209 710-0764) or Margaret Gomes (209 826-2584).
The Los Banos Rotary and Los Banos Interact Clubs sponsor Empty Bowls in partnership with the Los Banos Arts Council and the Los Banos Unified School District.
Once again, the Arts Council has donated use of the Arts Center. As in previous years, decorations will be minimal. All money raised from ticket sales will go to help feed the hungry.
The soups, as in past Empty Bowls meals, will be donated by local restaurants – which have been generous over the years in providing their specialties.
As in previous Empty Bowls events, each person selects a bowl from among the hundreds that have been made. After checking out the different soups, each person chooses the flavor that’s most appealing and asks a volunteer to fill a disposable insert within the selected ceramic bowl, then sits down to enjoy a tasty, simple meal.
As they did last year, local art students have been making the bowls, directed by teachers Trinidad Gallegos of Los Banos High and Sharon Caredio and Melissa Mathis of Pacheco High. Several Rotarians helped make and glaze the bowls.
The bowls creators are continuing the tradition started eight years ago by Los Banos Junior High art teacher Jim Clarke, who retired last year after 47 years teaching.
The event has been moved to a later date because it has taken longer than usual to make and glaze the bowls, which are at the center of the fundraiser. Volunteers are still working to make enough bowls to enable the hundreds of people who come to Empty Bowls on March 28 to take home a colorful reminder of the volunteers’ artistic talent as well as a symbol of the many people in our community who regularly don’t have enough to eat.
This year’s event is being coordinated by the Rotarian Colleen Menefee with the assistance of Rotarian Roy Todd.
Students from the local Rotary Interact clubs have been helping, under the direction of Pacheco High advisor Jennifer Chapman and Los Banos High advisor Kimberly McCullough.
“It is part of the spirit of Rotary and its motto, ‘Service above Self,’” said Rotary Club president David Dees. “And it helps build good will and friendship in the community, one of the elements of Rotary’s ‘Four-Way Test.’”
In addition, Empty Bowls fits into Dees primary focus as this year’s Rotary Club’s president – helping to feed the hungry in the community, especially hungry children. Dees has been working with Rotarian Lori Lieb to coordinate efforts to reduce hunger locally, and the club has already sent money to the Merced County Food Bank so that organization can distribute more food in Los Banos.
Because the event was moved from January to March, it makes March the busiest month of 2018 for Rotarians. Friday, March 16, is their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Crab Feed, at the Los Banos Fairgrounds.
I hope the Ted Falasco Arts Center will be filled on March 28. It will be an evening of lively conversation and tasty soup served in colorful bowls for a good cause.
John Spevak, a resident of Los Banos, wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
Comments