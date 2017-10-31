Here’s what my readers are telling me

Readers of this column are particularly bright and perceptive, and it’s time to give them space.
John,
I must say my jaw dropped when I read your column on clichés. I know some readers will call it fake news and just double down with their current ways. Personally, I think the column should have gone viral. I don’t consider myself elite or privileged, but I was about to go nuclear just like you! I just can’t wrap my head around why people can’t pivot in the face of evidence!
Sincerely,
A loyal reader of your column,
Larry Johnson, Merced
Larry, you certainly paid close attention to my column on annoying clichés. Words cannot express my admiration of your unique writing style.
P.S. I commend you for being one of the many Merced residents who subscribe to the Sun-Star and with that subscription accesses the wonderful world of the Los Banos Enterprise and its columnists.
Dear John,
Thank you for letting your readers know about all the good things the Los Banos veterans do. I look forward to seeing you and many other local residents Saturday at the Los Banos Veterans Parade at 11 a.m. in downtown Los Banos as we honor all veterans. I’m particularly looking forward to the Future Farmers of America from both Los Banos and Pacheco high schools carrying the giant American flag and the flyover of the C-130 aircraft over the Veterans Memorial Hall on E Street. Don’t forget to join the Veterans Auxiliary tomorrow for breakfast at the hall before the parade.
Patricia McCoy, Los Banos, chairperson of the 2017 Veterans Parade
Patricia, I plan to be at the parade, waving my American flag in gratitude for all our local veterans have done for our country and cheering for every veteran who passes by. Count on me to eat the pancakes served by the ladies auxiliary. They are some amazing women.
You and your fellow veterans have served your country nobly. While so many others have simply talked the talk, you have walked the walk and sacrificed much for the rest of your fellow Americans.
Dear John,
I appreciate your column. It’s one of the places in the Enterprise I turn to first when I open my newspaper. You should know you’re not the only writer in town. I completed a book, available on Amazon, called “Diamonds in a Deck of Cards” from Page Publishing. It’s described as “a suspenseful page-turner that delves into the psyche and mystery of deceit and murder.” I encourage you and others to read along as my heroine Annette realizes that her secret past will open up many doors, both good and evil.
Nancy Jeglum, Los Banos
Nancy, you have been a faithful reader of this column for years, and I’m pleased you have had success in publishing your mystery.
Dear John,
On behalf of Cub fans in Los Banos (all five of us), thanks for your encouraging words about our Cubs. We gave it a good battle this year. And we’re glad we won it all last year. No one can take away our 2016 World Series Championship. And, as Ernie Banks would say, “The Cubs will be great in two thousand one eight.”
Maria Clower, Kim Enos, Susan Younce and Gary Zahm
Dear LB Cub Fans,
Thank you for your support in 2016 and 2017. As we five experienced last year, there’s nothing like winning after so many years of losing.
Dear John,
Thank you mentioning the New Bethany Holiday Boutique. Many people I know who read your column have said they would be coming. I’m hoping for a good turnout this Thursday afternoon.
Diana Pfitzer, Los Banos
I wish you, the caring Franciscan sisters and New Bethany the best.
Dear John,
The Friends of the Los Banos Library Small Art Sale and Social on October 19 was very successful, and I think everyone who attended had fun. The most important result was that we raised funds that will help our local library. Thanks to the interest of so many people in the area, our library has more patrons than ever. Particularly gratifying is that we’re seeing more children and teenagers using our library. A big thanks to you and everyone in and around Los Banos for using and supporting our library.
Billy Via
President, Friends of the Los Banos Library
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
