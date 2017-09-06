Want to help build our community? Think quilts, omelets, books and art

Fall is in the air, if not in the temperatures at least in the imagination. Now that Labor Day is over, we can look forward to cooler days and annual events that take place each September and October in Los Banos – including a quilt show, street fair, omelet breakfast, book sale and small art sale and social.
A Pumpkin Patch of Quilts will be presented by the Los Banos Arts Council at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St. on Saturday and Sunday. This is an opportunity to see an extensive variety of colorful quilts made by local artisans. The $7 ticket is good for both Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). There will be a quilters café, vendors, themed baskets for a raffle and a pumpkin sale. Two highlights include a “Hometown Heroes Presentation” on Saturday at 9 a.m. and a raffle, with a drawing Sunday at 3:30 p.m., for an “Opportunity Quilt” made by Kim Hushbeck and quilted by Kimey’s Stitches.
The Fall Downtown Street Fair is next weekend, sponsored by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce. This is an opportunity to visit booths featuring arts, crafts, collectibles and information from local organizations. It’s also a time to socialize with other community members you’ll meet strolling down the street. Two of my favorite parts of the Saturday street fair are the Rotary Club omelet breakfast and the used book sale sponsored by Friends of the Los Banos Library, both of which use the proceeds to help the community.
The Rotary Omelet Breakfast is Sept. 16 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Westside Union Elementary School cafeteria, across from the post office. It includes a create-your-own-omelet as well as pancakes, milk, juice and coffee. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased from any Los Banos Rotarian or at the door. Part of the experience is watching Rotarians cook omelets to order. They might not be professional chefs, but they work hard to create the perfect omelet. All proceeds will go toward the youth of the community, including the Sober Graduation program and high school scholarships.
Friends of the Los Banos Library Book Sale attracts many street fair goers. Yes, people still read books and many still read books printed on paper. The Friends put a particular emphasis on children’s books, but they also offer cookbooks, gardening books, mysteries, romances, science fiction, popular fiction, non-fiction, Spanish language books and literary classics – all at cheap prices. Proceeds go towards the local public library.
Small Works of Art Sale and Social on Oct. 19 is another event aimed at helping the local library. The Thursday evening event (5 to 8 p.m.) will be in the library on Seventh St. near Pacheco Boulevard and will once again include wine, homemade hors d’oeuvres and desserts and small works of art for sale created by regional artists. Background music will be provided by Steve Gorman. Tickets, $20 per person, are available from any Friend of the Los Banos Library or at the Phoenix Bookstore in Los Banos (936 Sixth St.). The event will features small works of art – like paintings, sculptures, ceramics and jewelry – which can fit into a small space or limited budget. This year’s event is being coordinated by Shannon Cook, who will also be the head chef of the hors d’oeuvres and desserts, as she was last year. Shannon will be assisted by Kim Carlucci and other Friends who will be working to ensure this year’s event will be as successful and enjoyable as it has been the past five years. Many local businesses and artists have already made commitments to support and participate.
The Small Art Sale and Social is the main fundraiser for the Friends of the Library. Thanks to the success of previous events, the Friends have been able to buy new furniture and equipment for the library, for both the children’s and adults’ sections, as well as newspaper subscriptions, books and other materials for the library that make it a welcoming and informative place for people of all ages.
The fall events coming up in Los Banos during the next six weeks will be opportunities to have fun, socialize and contribute to organizations that improve the quality of life in the community.
