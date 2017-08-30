Shasky and Dungan made an enduring impact on Los Banos

“They made their world a little better.” That’s one good way to measure people’s lives: how much they did to make their community a better place in which to live.
Two persons who made Los Banos a better place when they lived here died within the past month. As a person who witnessed each of their contributions to Los Banos, I want to acknowledge how much
they did for our town.
Jim Shasky managed the Los Banos May Day Fair from 1985 to 1992. He breathed new life into the fair and made it a more congenial and successful event.
Jim always seemed larger than life. When he was in Los Banos, he became involved in the community and made it a point to get to know as many people as possible. Like others who knew Jim, I could palpably feel his friendship and energy.
Jim was continually brimming with new ideas, not just about county fairs but also about education, recreation and public service. Although he took life seriously, he didn’t take himself seriously and was an easy person to get to know and like.
I also enjoyed being around Jim’s family. His wife Mary, who taught at the Los Banos Campus of Merced College, exudes a lively and friendly spirit. Jim and Mary’s children — Adam, Tom and Carrie — share the Shasky enthusiasm for life.
After leaving Los Banos, Jim went on to manage the Big Fresno Fair and then the Chowchilla Fair. He was active in statewide organizations and was known as one of the best fair managers in California.
Later Jim returned to the family farm in Le Grand, growing orchards with many varieties of stone fruit as well as almonds and walnuts.
The Shasky family made a new connection with Los Banos in recent years when their Shasky Farms fruit stand became a regular at the town’s farmers market.
Jim had encountered a serious illness without warning not long ago and within a short time died. He was my age, in fact a few months younger. His death hit me hard. I found it difficult to accept that a man my age who had so much life had passed away so quickly.
Annette Dungan was a part of the founding “family” of the Los Banos Campus of Merced College. When the full-time campus began in 1971, she was the bookstore manager and later became the office manager. Many people called her the “campus mom.” She had the ability to listen carefully and then give her advice, which was always direct.
She kept all of us who worked on the campus on an even keel. The campus experienced many challenges in its early days, as it slowly built enrollment and gradually attracted students young and old.
Annette was part of the glue that held the campus staff together, including Dean Ted McVey, Alice Aguilar, Sheila Conger Langley, Patti Ramirez, Rusty Howze, Bob and Mary Ann Edminster, Catherine Vetter, Mike Levine, Anita Cianfichi, Bill Seghy, Shiena Polehn, Miguel Castro and me.
Annette also helped the local college campus join with Los Banos High School to produce musical comedies, directed by Gary Wulbern and performed at the Los Banos Fairgrounds. She often played key supporting roles in the productions like “Oklahoma,” “Annie, Get Your Gun” and “Guys and Dolls.”
Annette and her husband Bud were also active in girls’ softball in Los Banos, and they were champions of the talents of girls and young women, including their daughters Ro and Lisette. After Annette and Bud retired, they moved back to their Midwestern roots in Iowa.
One of my challenges in getting older (now as a septuagenarian) is seeing people who have been part of the fabric of my life pass away.
Every month, it seems, someone I knew well and with whom I had many conversations is gone.
Jim and Annette are among other good friends from Los Banos who have died this summer, including Alan Wilber and Mary Manzanedo, who are alive now only in memories of good times and good friendships. They remind me that a person’s true value endures primarily in his or her character and values.
They reinforce my belief that caring about others and making a community stronger are among the most important legacies of a person’s life.
Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association First Place Award recipient for 2010 and 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent via email to john.spevak@gmail.com.
