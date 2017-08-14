‘Hamilton’ has the feel of a Shakespeare play

Since the musical “Hamilton” has been talked about by many people in Los Banos, I decided to perform a public service for my readers. I made it a point to see the musical in San Francisco last month and then report on the experience.
Two qualities of the play particularly impressed me--the variety of people in the audience and the creativity of the playwright. Perhaps surprisingly, what came to mind when I watched “Hamilton” was Shakespeare.
I realize that may seem like a stretch, since the playwright of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, has written just one play, while Shakespeare wrote 37. Nevertheless, Miranda, like Shakespeare, created a dramatic event which appeals to persons of all ages and backgrounds. Miranda, like Shakespeare, also delights in language and makes historical events come alive for contemporary audiences.
As a student and teacher of Shakespeare’s works, I have marveled at his ability to appeal to the entire spectrum of his Elizabethan audience, young and old, from persons who were barely literate to highly educated aristocrats. His plays are packed with action, while his language is spiced with many puns and other linguistic tricks, all within very structured verse forms, primarily iambic pentameter.
Miranda also appeals to people of all backgrounds and ages, judging from the 10-year-olds and octogenarians in San Francisco’s Orpheum Theater audience. Miranda also delights in action and in word play while writing in tightly arranged verse forms, in his case primarily rap.
The particular Shakespeare drama which came to my mind while watching “Hamilton” was “Henry IV.” Just as Miranda based his play on his reading of Ron Chernow’s biography, “Alexander Hamilton,” Shakespeare based “Henry IV” on his reading of Raphael Holinshed’s “Chronicles.” Both used historical events that happened centuries before in their countries as the source of plays they made relevant to their audiences.
Both Shakespeare and Miranda infused considerable humor into what are essentially serious plays about important persons and events in the histories of their countries, especially in the characterizations of Shakespeare’s Falstaff and Miranda’s King George.
But what impressed me most about both Miranda and Shakespeare is their ability to make history come alive, using language their contemporaries could easily understand, showing that people living long ago had the same fears, ambitions, desires, virtues and vices as people living in their own times.
That’s what good history and literature do — remind us that people who lived at other times and other places, going back thousands of years to David’s psalms and Sophocles’ plays, have much in common with people living today
It took me a while to recognize that Miranda (a rapper) and Shakespeare are in many ways alike. I am not naturally attracted to rap. I couldn’t name one popular hip-hop song if my life depended on it.
Little by little I gained respect for the rap songs in “Hamilton.” They showed originality, humor, verve and wit. It also helped that not all the songs in the play are rap. Miranda and his team of musicians and lyricists include several other musical forms, including rhythm and blues, jazz and even traditional musical comedy.
I also enjoyed the singing, dancing and acting within the musical, as well as the costumes, staging and lighting. It was a complete and absorbing theatrical experience.
I realize, dear readers, that my review will probably not inspire you to see the play soon. Its run in San Francisco is over and I doubt you’ll want to go to Los Angeles, where it appears next.
Besides, in L.A., as in San Francisco, tickets will be scalped at exorbitant prices. I was fortunate that Ann, a good friend of my wife Sandy and me, was able to get San Francisco tickets for us online when they first went on sale last December.
But I predict the play will return to northern California someday, maybe with lower ticket prices. When it does, I encourage you to see it. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any Shakespeare history play performed in the area. Watching it would be a good way to prepare for “Hamilton.”
On another note: Aug. 17 is the next blood drive in Los Banos, at the LDS Church hall (1826 S. Center Ave.), from 3 to 6 p.m. The need for blood is great.
Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.
Comments