A good friend and a great baseball announcer

A baseball game described well on the radio is one of the simple pleasures of life I most appreciate. A talented announcer describing the action vividly while adding background information, player anecdotes and a sense of humor can make my day (or evening).
Many fans of the San Francisco Giants know from their experience what I’m talking about. They have listened to some of baseball’s best radio broadcasters, including Russ Hodges, Lon Simmons and Jon Miller.
An announcer in league with these Hall of Famers happens to be a good friend of mine, Jerry Howarth. He’s been the radio voice of the Toronto Blue Jays for 35 years. Blue Jays fans understandably praise and appreciate him. He has a smooth delivery with a resonant voice, an even pace, enthusiasm and warmth.
I was lucky enough to meet up with Jerry at an Oakland A’s game earlier this month. The Blue Jays were in town to play the A’s, and I had the chance to visit and talk with Jerry.
During the game, while Jerry announced, I sat about 15 rows behind the Blue Jays dugout. On a Monday night that didn’t attract a large attendance, it seemed there were as many Jays fans as A’s fans.
I talked with Jerry after the game. We had planned to talk before the game, on the field during batting practice, but a mix-up regarding the Coliseum’s gates’ opening time limited our pre-game conversation to a few minutes.
Jerry was kind enough before the first pitch to work with Coliseum security and provided clearance for me to come to the visiting team clubhouse door after the game. There, after Jerry’s finished announcing, we talked for about an hour, before he boarded the team bus and headed back to a local hotel.
It was good catching up with Jerry. I’ve known him for more than 45 years, going back to the days when he worked for Santa Clara University.
I remember the time my family and I visited him and his congenial wife Mary when Jerry worked as the voice of the Salt Lake City Gulls Triple-A baseball team in the 1970s. It was one stop on his ladder of moving up to the major leagues, an accomplishment only a select few baseball announcers achieve.
In Toronto Jerry has had an exciting and distinguished career, including calling the games when the Blue Jays won back-to-back World Series in 1992 and 1993. He was given a special award by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012 for his contributions to the game of baseball in Canada.
Since Jerry began as the play-by-play announcer for the Blue Jays in 1981, I've seen him in person only once, in 1994 when I traveled with my wife Susan and my daughter Megan to Toronto to reconnect with Jerry and his wife Mary.
In our recent conversation Jerry and I talked about many things. Among experiences we have in common lately are successful prostate surgeries. Since his surgery Jerry has been actively involved in encouraging men throughout Canada to be more conscientious about their health and have regular checkups.
I’ve often reflected about what makes Jerry such a good announcer. He has many natural broadcasting talents, including a bright mind, a quick wit, sports aptitude, baseball expertise and a voice and style that are easy to listen to.
One of the secrets to his success that I gleaned from our recent conversation is his discipline. For the seven months or more when he’s working, his focus is on baseball. When he’s away from home during the season, he devotes his free time to preparing for the next game.
When family or friends (like me) connect with him on the road, he usually talks with them during the Blue Jays batting practice on the field, after providing them with a field pass (which for me was a big treat).
Besides discipline, what I think sets Jerry apart is his natural honesty and friendliness. Jerry has always treated people with respect and kindness. He makes each person with whom he’s talking feel special. That trait carries over into his broadcasts. Listening to Jerry is like being part of an informal, relaxed conversation.
I have had many blessings in my life. Baseball is one of them. Friendship with good people like Jerry and Mary Howarth is another. And when baseball and friendship combine, as it did earlier this month, I feel especially fortunate.
Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.
