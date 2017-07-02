Experiencing the excitement of volleyball in the Lone Star State

I thought I knew volleyball well. It turns out, however, I only had only an inkling of what volleyball excitement can be, an excitement I experienced two months ago in Dallas.
Ever since my older daughter Ginny started playing volleyball in seventh grade at Our Lady of Fatima School 35 years ago, I’ve been hanging around volleyball courts and watching volleyball games. This continued for a long time, including eight years of watching two daughters play volleyball at Los Banos High School.
In the last 20 years I’ve watched my younger daughter Megan play volleyball in college and later two of my granddaughters play the sport.
In the 1980s and 1990s, when my daughters were teenagers, a girl could play volleyball in high school in the fall and then turn her attention in the off-season to other sports like basketball, softball or track.
Today, however, if a girl is a serious volleyball player, she has to play the sport year round. During the months when high school volleyball is dormant, she needs to join a travel team, in order to improve her volleyball skills and make her high school team — especially if she hopes to play the sport in college.
Today travel teams seem to be necessary for both girls and boys in all sports, often starting as young as nine years old--a fact most parents recognize, some with reluctance, others with enthusiasm.
I saw this reality unmistakably in mid-April at the convention center in Dallas, Texas, the location of 2017 Girl’s 18-and-Under Spring Junior National Championships. More than a hundred travel teams from all over the country, having earned the right to attend based on their superior record this year, converged on this large arena.
For $25 I bought a three-day senior citizen pass to watch matches on more than 40 courts set up in the convention center. For the price of admission I also received an unlimited amount of enthusiasm, reflected in unending cheering and clapping from every court. I concluded from my experience that the voices of about 500 teenage girls cheering and shrieking simultaneously can create a response in a person’s nervous system somewhere between ecstasy and madness.
Some people may wonder why I would travel 1,600 miles for this unlimited excitement. I could say it was simply to experience something extraordinary, to get an adrenaline rush which few other venues could provide. But I should also add that my granddaughter Kaila happened to be playing in his event.
Kaila is part of a multi-generation tradition of Spevak girls playing volleyball. I’ve watched her and her older sister Hanna play the sport for the past eight years--on elementary school, high school and travel teams, and for Hanna in college. In 2017 Kaila was a key member of the Silver State Volleyball Club based in Reno, which advanced to the nationals after success in Nevada and northern California.
During the tournament I watched Silver State play teams from New Orleans, Atlanta, San Clemente and Chicago. On the sidelines were parents who traveled to Dallas to support their daughters and whose cheering and applause were almost as loud as the screams of the girls playing in the matches.
I was glad I made the trip not only to support my granddaughter and her family, but to experience a high caliber of volleyball and sportsmanship. It seemed to me that all the young women competed hard to win but showed respect for their teammates and their opponents.
Many of the players, including Kaila, were being observed by college coaches and many would be asked to visit universities as part of being recruited to play volleyball in college.
I applaud girls who play volleyball while getting an education. I’m a longtime fan of student-athletes in college and high school programs which put equal emphasis on the student and the athlete. I think involvement in such programs helps young people develop time management skills as well as an understanding of the importance of teamwork in many aspects of life, including careers, family and community.
