Three good reasons to come to Rotary Crab Feed

Good food, good times, a good cause – those are three good reasons to come to the Rotary Crab Feed on March 31.
The annual event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Los Banos Rotary Club, will be held once again at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 403 F St.
Doors open on that Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., and the meal – featuring all-you-can-eat crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine – will begin at 7. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by contacting any Los Banos Rotarian or calling Gene Lieb at 209-704-3831 or Marg Benton at 209-704-0014.
Here’s a further explanation of the three reasons people should come March 31 to an event that almost always sells out:
Good food – The crab is fresh and tasty and there’s lots of it. Along with the crab comes pasta made with Rotarian Tony Whitehurst’s secret pasta sauce. (Some people have tried to pry the recipe out of Tony, but he keeps it carefully hidden.) The salad is crisp, the bread is fresh, and the wine is a good complement to the food.
Good times – Just about everyone who’s been to a Los Banos Rotary Crab Feed will attest that it’s fun. Congenial Rotarians and Interact Club members serve with a smile, and the people who attend are folks who enjoy laughter and conversation, as well as good food.
In addition, the evening will include a hosted bar for beer and wine and a raffle with hundreds of prizes, including a wide variety of items donated by local merchants as well as Rotarians. The good times accelerate after a raffle prize is won.
Good cause – There are so many community activities that Rotary helps during the year, including providing scholarships for Los Banos and Pacheco High graduates, supporting the local public library and Boy Scout Troop 85, providing food for those in the community who don’t have enough to eat and many other projects.
Mike Larson, this year’s Los Banos Rotary Club president, has organized an efficient crew of Rotarians to plan for and work at the event. “Our goal is for everyone who comes to the crab feed to have a good time – enjoying delicious food (and plenty of it), prompt service and cheerful camaraderie.”
Rotarian Brian Rocha has been working on coordinating the high school students who will help at the event, members of the Rotary-sponsored Interact Clubs at Los Banos and Pacheco High Schools.
“The youthful spirit of the teenagers,” Brian said, “together with the organizational skills of the Rotarians, will ensure a smooth evening for everyone. All diners will be served efficiently and everyone will get all the pasta, salad and crab they can eat.”
Club members have been busy getting ready for this event, and each club member has volunteered for specific duties March 31.
There are the members of the kitchen cooking crew, headed by Tony, who spend much time over a hot stove cooking pasta and more time with chilled crab, putting it into hundreds of serving bowls during the evening.
There’s the kitchen cleaning crew, led by Eric, who are the truly unsung heroes, making sure every pot, pan and serving utensil is clean and spotless by the end of the night.
There’s the bar crew, headed by D.J., who make sure people are served their beer or wine quickly and with a smile. There’s the raffle crew, led by Kim, who will make sure folks get all the raffle tickets they want.
And there are many other crews, including those that take tickets, serve food and run the PA system.
Although the event takes much time, energy, coordination and plain old hard work, local Rotarians look forward to it. This is another instance when they can fulfill Rotary’s motto, “Service above Self.”
One last reminder: Today is Arbor Day. This is a good day to have a hearty breakfast (a key fundraiser for the Los Banos Milliken Museum Society) at the Miller and Lux Building, 830 Sixth St., from 7 to 10 a.m.
Today is also a good day to celebrate trees from 4 to 5 p.m. at the 29th annual Los Banos Arbor Day celebration in Oliveira Park (at Ortigalita and Cardoza roads). There will be music, awards and positive energy.
