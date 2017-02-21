Arbor Day reflections on the benefits and costs of trees

Trees will once again be in the spotlight, or more accurately the sunlight, next Friday when for the 29th consecutive year Los Banos celebrates Arbor Day.
This year, the Arbor Day celebration will take place at Oliveira Park (best known for its soccer fields), at Ortigalita and Cardoza roads, from 4 to 5 p.m. March 3.
Trees deserve our appreciation for their benefits of beauty and shade – on Arbor Day and throughout the year. But trees come at a cost, not just of the tree itself but of what it takes to nurture them – water, fertilizer, pruning and, when the time comes, replacement.
That cost has become clear and present to me this month, when I had my front-yard 35-foot-tall Raywood ash tree cut down and then replaced with a 12-foot fruitless olive tree. The bill for all that was not cheap.
That’s the same Raywood ash that was the subject of a column I wrote in the fall, a tree long suffering from terminal dieback disease. Dieback has been a problem for Raywood ash throughout the world, causing leaves to wither and limbs to die. There is no cure. For my tree, as for many (but not all) Raywoods in our city, the disease inevitably worsens until the tree dies.
Still, it wasn’t easy watching the workers of a local landscape company cut it down, leaving an empty space on my lawn and in my heart. I felt much better when that space was filled with a much younger but still beautiful tree. And then I felt the pain of paying the bill.
I could understand why some people don’t like to have trees in their yards. Like people, trees can sometimes be annoying and troublesome, especially when roots cause havoc with sewers, sidewalks or driveways. Like members of a family, trees can be costly to maintain.
But I believe trees are worth the investment, which is why my wife Sandy and I agreed to take a big chunk out of our budget to remove and replace our front-yard tree.
Throughout the process, I empathized with the city’s Public Works Department. They are continually faced with removing and replacing trees. If it wasn’t cheap for me with one tree, I can imagine how expensive it must be for all the city trees that need replacement.
But, as it was for me, it is also true for our city: It’s worth the investment. Planting and maintaining trees in parks and city easements is one of the most important things a community can do to maintain its quality of life.
I am encouraged that Los Banos will soon be replacing many trees in parks and green spaces, including trees that are diseased and damaged and those that have outlived their lifespan.
I appreciate that the mayor and the City Council recognize the importance of trees to our city. As they develop annual city budgets, I trust they will continue to augment the funds needed for tree planting and maintenance.
Approaching this year’s Arbor Day, I feel particularly hopeful because of added energy on the city’s tree commission. Two enthusiastic new members attended their first meeting this month, Stefanie Rubio and Steve Creighton.
I am also inspired by the upcoming Arbor Day celebration. This year, the city will be honored for the 27th consecutive year as a Tree City USA. And, as in previous years, a band will play and children who have won awards for their tree art and writing will be presented with tree seedlings.
During the event, businesses that have carefully nurtured their trees will receive certificates of commendation. And Mike O’Brien, from the Parks and Facilities Division of Public Works, will demonstrate the proper way to plant a tree.
What makes Arbor Day in Los Banos particularly appealing is that it starts with a home-cooked breakfast. The Milliken Museum Society will again provide pancakes, eggs and ham from 7 to 10 a.m. in the Miller and Lux Building (830 Sixth St.) on March 3 for $8. All proceeds go toward the upkeep of the museum, the important repository of Los Banos history.
I encourage everyone to come by the morning breakfast and the afternoon celebration to feel the inspiration that Arbor Day brings and to show how much you value the importance of investing in trees in our community.
Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.
Comments