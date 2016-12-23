A Christmas wish: Peace and quiet

My Christmas wish for you, dear reader, is a simple one: peace and quiet. Of the two, peace is the more traditional wish, but quiet, I think, is an important complement.
The angels’ greeting to the shepherds included the invocation, “Peace on Earth.” That desire is as appropriate today as it was two millennia ago. Throughout the world – in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Belgium and Paris, to name only a few places – peace is so desperately needed.
In our country – in places like Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Charlotte and Charlestown, again to name just a few – peace and healing are needed, where people have dealt with unnerving violence and discord.
In our community of Los Banos, which has seen so much tumultuous debate and cacophony in the last year, we also have a great need for peace, built around our common needs and our common good.
And my guess is that even within our families and within each of our hearts there is some need for peace – peace of mind and peace of spirit.
Peace, however, is hard to achieve, anywhere. Maybe that is why it was a main theme stressed in Luke’s Gospel in his account of the angels’ heavenly greeting. The difficulty of achieving peace is also why in every religion peace is a common desire and wish, as in “Shalom” (Hebrew), “Salam” (Arabic) and “Amani” (Swahili).
Peace in a person’s heart also frequently takes heavenly power, which is why it is such an appropriate wish at Christmas, where Christians put their faith in the son of God who throughout his life on Earth and after his resurrection continually proclaimed peace.
My secondary wish may seem unusual. Quiet isn’t a traditional Christmas wish. But I think quiet fits the season aptly and is needed by all of us.
Quiet and silence are the themes of many Christmas carols. The night is silent. The child, away in the manger, is soundlessly sleeping. There is great Christmas comfort in stillness, tranquility and serenity.
Yes, there is time during Christmas for loud jubilation, too. The herald angels sing loud enough to be heard o’er the plain, and choirs can’t help but shout out joy to the world. But deep in the hearts of Christians at Christmas is a reverent stillness.
How different that is from today’s world, where everything is noisy. With so many kinds of media trying to get our attention, everyone seems to be shouting. Most music today is played loudly. And machines around us are noisy – leaf blowers, bulldozers, car alarms, garbage trucks.
My wish is not only for quiet but for an appreciation of quiet – an ability to enjoy a starry sky in stillness or take a leisurely walk without ear buds or headphones or sit in a room in quiet meditation or prayer.
Yes, peace and quiet sound delightful, don’t they? And you may be able to find them on Christmas Day and the 12 days thereafter, when in times past the Christmas season was celebrated.
Those days, of course, are quite unlike current times, when Christmas is celebrated primarily from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23, with advertisements in high volume trying to persuade you to buy things as the way to achieve what commercials tell you is happiness.
So I wish you the ability to appreciate the times this Christmas season when peace and quiet seem to be given to you like a serendipitous gift. And the ability to seek out peace and quiet when it may seem almost impossible to find in life’s rush and frenzy.
If you can, I predict you will not only relish the feeling but also experience the true Christ-mass spirit.
On another note: Los Banos lost one of its oldest veterans and one of its most colorful characters this month with the death of William Mason, known to most of his friends and family as “Colonel Bill.”
Bill Mason served his country proudly, during World War II and for many years afterward until he retired from the Army. Bill was indeed a “full-bird” colonel, who earned that rank through years of dedicated service.
Bill wanted to live to be 100 and he came close, passing away just three months short of his 100th birthday. During his many years he provided both salt and spice in his conversations with his many friends and family members. I’m not sure we’ll see another fellow like him again.
Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.
