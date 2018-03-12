Another wet week expected in Merced County. But, will it be enough rain?

People in Merced County can expect another wet week, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Showers will start on Tuesday and continue through the weekend, said William Peterson, meteorologist for the weather service in Hanford.
By the weekend, Merced is expected to get about one to two inches of rain, Peterson said, and Los Banos will collect about an inch to an inch and a half.
Merced has only seen 3.82 inches of rain since Oct. 1, Peterson said, and the normal amount of rain for this time of year is about 9.39 inches, so there is a "deficit."
Driving conditions may be “difficult” this week, Peterson added, and people should be prepared for some flooding.
Skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be in the 60s during the day and drop to mid-40s at night, Peterson said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
