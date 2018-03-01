A woman waits for The Bus on G Street near Alexander Avenue in Merced on a rainy Thursday, March 1, 2018. As of 4 p.m., Merced saw a quarter-inch of rain, According to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
A woman waits for The Bus on G Street near Alexander Avenue in Merced on a rainy Thursday, March 1, 2018. As of 4 p.m., Merced saw a quarter-inch of rain, According to the National Weather Service in Hanford. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

'Much needed' rain in Merced County here to stay, weather officials say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

March 01, 2018 04:43 PM

Showers and gusty winds are expected in Merced County through Saturday, weather officials report, and will only let up for a couple days before the next system rolls in.

“We are looking at a pretty wet pattern the next several days,” said William Peterson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hanford. “This is a much needed rain.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Merced and Los Banos saw about a quarter inch of rain, Peterson said. By Saturday about an inch of rain is expected to fall in Merced and Los Banos is expected to get about three fourths of an inch.

Winds will be between 20 and 30 mph, Peterson added, but “we’re expecting it to die down.” High temperatures are predicted to be in the mid 50s and drop to mid 40s at night.

PG&E reported several power outages in the Merced area on Thursday afternoon, according to their online electric outage map. The causes of the outage are unknown and being investigated.

