Dos Palos student selected to elite business leadership academy

Dos Palos High School’s Isabel Mejia-Sanchez has been selected to participate in an elite business leadership program this summer in New York, the Merced County Office of Education said in a news release.
The 17-year-old junior is one of just 200 students accepted into the Business Leadership Academy offered at Mercy College in Long Island, New York. About 1,800 apply for the program, county school officials said in the statement.
Jenny Hunger, Dos Palos High School ROP business teacher, said she and her students attended a virtual enterprise trade show in January. During the show, two recruiters from Mercy College asked if they could observe her business-plan competition students. Afterward, Mejia-Sanchez was invited to the leadership academy.
“This will be an excellent experience for her and our school will be represented well,” Hunger said. “She will be going to New York for one week during the summer for intensive business training. She will also be visiting over 15 different Fortune 500 companies in New York City.”
Mejia-Sanchez said receiving this opportunity has opened new and unexpected career paths she previously hadn’t considered.
“I am honored to have been given the chance to attend this program and bring back what it has to offer to Dos Palos High School. I look forward to witnessing more students in my area becoming involved with ROP Virtual Enterprise,” Mejia-Sanchez said.
Virtual enterprise is a global business simulation offering students a competitive edge through project-based collaborative learning with an emphasis on college and career readiness. The program aims to help students develop 21st-century skills in entrepreneurship, global business, problem-solving, communication, personal finance and technology, school officials said in the news release.
While being involved with ROP Virtual Enterprise she is also active in many clubs on campus, such as Adventure Risk Challenge, Mock Trial and a Bronco cheerleader.
Hunger said this is Isabel’s first year in virtual enterprise and she competed on the Business Plan Team. This team is comprised of six of the top performing students in the class. These students write a business plan for a fictitious business and compete throughout the state.
This year they placed in the top 16, making it to the semi-finals. Schools placing in the top six represent California at the National Youth Business Conference in New York City.
