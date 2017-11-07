Los Banos Junior High eighth grader Ignacio Gutierrez Ramirez received the first prize in the Young Patriot Challenge Essay Contest in Merced County Monday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Atwater.
Los Banos Junior High eighth grader Ignacio Gutierrez Ramirez received the first prize in the Young Patriot Challenge Essay Contest in Merced County Monday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Atwater. Courtesy of Los Banos Junior High School

Education

This Los Banos student won an award for his constitutional knowledge

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 07, 2017 2:50 PM

A Los Banos Junior High student has won first place in a patriotic challenge after writing an essay on the Bill of Rights.

Eighth grader Ignacio Gutierrez Ramirez won the Young Patriot Challenge Essay Contest and was recognized by the contest's committee Oct. 25.

Ignacio received a $100 prize for his essay on how the Bill of Rights applies today.

"The Bill of Rights should still be applicable today," Ignacio's essay reads. "Since without those Rights, America would not be the free country it is today."

The Young Patriot Challenge is an annual county-wide contest created as a result of a federal law that requires any school receiving federal funds to implement an educational program on the U.S. Constitution.

