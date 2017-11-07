This Los Banos student won an award for his constitutional knowledge

A Los Banos Junior High student has won first place in a patriotic challenge after writing an essay on the Bill of Rights.
Eighth grader Ignacio Gutierrez Ramirez won the Young Patriot Challenge Essay Contest and was recognized by the contest's committee Oct. 25.
Ignacio received a $100 prize for his essay on how the Bill of Rights applies today.
"The Bill of Rights should still be applicable today," Ignacio's essay reads. "Since without those Rights, America would not be the free country it is today."
The Young Patriot Challenge is an annual county-wide contest created as a result of a federal law that requires any school receiving federal funds to implement an educational program on the U.S. Constitution.
Comments