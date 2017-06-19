Local charter school had worst test scores in city. A fight to keep it open goes to court

Green Valley Charter School officials are hoping the courts will force the Los Banos Unified School District to renew its embattled charter and keep the school alive.
A hearing is set for Monday in Merced where the school will ask the judge to order the Los Banos school board to either renew the charter or to at least hold another public hearing on the issue.
The Los Banos school board turned down the initial petition in February, citing low test scores while also criticizing the school’s educational plan. The denial in February triggered an appeal process through the county and state education departments. The school’s appeal went to the state after the Merced County Board of Education rejected it in April, citing issues with children’s comparative test scores, school leadership and dissatisfaction with the school’s education and facilities plans.
Green Valley Principal Andrew Meza said the school is not pursuing an appeal of the school board’s February decision to not renew the charter with the state, opting instead to skip the typical process in favor of a legal fight in court.
That means the school is relying on the Merced Superior Court to keep the school running.
“We aren’t pursuing the avenue with the state anymore,” Meza said, explaining that the earliest possible time Green Valley could get a hearing with the State Department of Education would be late August, after the school’s charter with the Los Banos school district expires on July 1.
Since then, the latest results show test scores improving, Meza told the school board during a June 8 meeting.
But school board President Anthony Parreira has refused to schedule another hearing on a renewed charter, citing the district’s legal counsel, which said the district isn’t required, and can’t, hear another petition.
