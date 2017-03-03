No bids lead to slashed price for closed Oro Loma school property

The Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District has been forced to significantly cut the asking price for property containing an old shuttered school after a hearing yielded no bids.
The minimum bid for the dilapidated property at 5609 Russell Ave. west of Firebaugh that once hosted Oro Loma Elementary School was reduced from $394,000 to $95,000, according to a district notice Thursday.
The district is holding a public bid hearing on the property starting at 7 p.m. March 16 in the cafeteria of Marks Elementary School, 1717 Valeria St., Dos Palos.
A hearing on Dec. 12 at the $394,000 minimum price yielded no bids, Superintendent Bill Spalding said. After a school board discussion, the decision was made to reduce the price.
Spalding said the district needs to follow guidelines of the state education code to sell the property, which include holding public bid hearings. But if no bids for the property are received at the March 16 hearing, the district may have another option.
“We can ask the state board of education for a waiver,” Spalding said. “If the waiver is granted, then we can take the surplus property and sell it like any normal commercial property or a house. You can basically turn it over to real estate.”
Oro Loma Elementary School closed in 2010 after enduring a significant drop in enrollment, Spalding said.
Fires have gutted the property since the closure. Spalding said the district plans to use some insurance money from an August fire to demolish some of the structures on the property to help a future owner.
