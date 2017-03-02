Local ‘celebrities’ read Dr. Seuss to Los Banos Elementary students

LOS BANOS Local celebrities graced Los Banos Elementary School with their charm and reading skills Thursday to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and participate in national Read Across America week.
The celebrity readers included officials from the Los Banos Unified School District and other public agencies. Nine officials read Dr. Seuss books to several classes Thursday morning.
“It’s an opportunity to encourage students to read,” Assistant Principal Danyelle Gonzalez said.
The readers included Superintendent Dean Bubar, Assistant Superintendent Paula Mastrangelo, district board President Anthony Parreira, board trustee Megan Goin-Soares, former trustee Andree Soares, police Chief Gary Brizzee, fire engineer JP Soares, firefighter Josh Houtekamer and California Highway Patrol Officer Dean Emehiser.
Gonzalez said the event was important for students because it showed them reading is important for all ages.
“It makes the students realize that (the celebrities) care about their education,” she said.
In addition to the celebrity readers day, Los Banos Elementary celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a whole week of wacky events. On Monday, students were encouraged to wear silly or mismatched socks and shoes for the book “Fox in Socks.”
Tuesday’s “Green Eggs and Ham” day promoted wearing green. “Wacky Wednesday” encouraged wearing clothing backward or inside out. Thursday was “The Cat in the Hat” day, urging students to dress like a friend. Friday was the day to wear a mustache or the color orange for “The Lorax.”
