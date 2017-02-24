UC Merced STEM majors mentor Lorena Falasco Elementary students through experiments

Experiments using fire and drones excited students at Lorena Falasco Elementary on Friday morning as college students showed off their skills to interest the sixth-graders in the pursuit of science.
“The drones were just really cool,” said 11-year-old Damian Taylor, shaking his head to find the words to explain it. “It’s just, I learned a bunch of science facts.”
Students from UC Merced visited Lorena Falasco on Friday as part of an outreach effort to recognize Engineers Week and to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as the STEM fields.
The outreach is an initiative of the UC Merced Young Engineer and Scientist Academy, which includes students majoring in STEM-related fields.
UC Merced’s YES Academy worked with the university’s Fresno Center, STEM Resource Center, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Student Chapter, the area Chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and the Society of Physics Students.
The university students flew drones on the school field, teaching the younger students about propulsion and flight.
They also demonstrated thermodynamics with an experiment lighting fire in a bottle and guided elementary students with their own experiments in defying gravity by using heat and pressure to raise water in a cup.
Sixth-grader Madison O’Reilly said she most enjoyed seeing how pressure can be affected by fire.
“(Now) I know more about how science works and how some elements work,” she said.
Damian and Madison’s sixth-grade teacher, Aaron Cotta, said it was even more important to have his students exposed to STEM activities because of the school district’s and country’s overall academic performance compared with its peers.
The Los Banos Unified School District cited improving but low test scores, especially in math, after the latest Smarter Balanced state test results were released in September.
Just 22 percent of LBUSD students tested at or above grade level in math, 15 percent lower than the state average of 37 percent, according to test results.
“This is a chance to get them invigorated and excited about it,” Cotta said.
After wowing Cotta’s students with the display of lighting a bottle on fire with an inner coating of alcohol to demonstrate the effect of shape, several of the university students turned to the children and their dreams.
“The math you’re learning right now is crucial” to becoming a scientist or engineer, university student Jonathan Ramirez said.
Jessica Lopez, a student majoring in chemistry, also used her own experience to tell the young girls in the room about how important it was to follow their STEM dreams.
“Don’t be afraid, even if most of the engineers are men,” Lopez said.
For 20-year-old mechanical engineering major Moataz Dahabra, showing the young children experiments and acting as a role model was about shaping their futures.
“The more educated our children are, the better the future will be,” Dahabra said. “Maybe they will solve tomorrow’s problems.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments