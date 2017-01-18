Los Banos school board begins superintendent search

The Los Banos Unified School District may get a permanent superintendent by July as the search process ramps up in 2017.
That’s would just more than a turbulent year after former Superintendent Steve Tietjen announced his resignation to become superintendent of the Merced County Office of Education. Since Tietjen officially left the district on June 30, 2016, the district faced a disjointed and deeply divided board. Discussion often devolved into assigning blame and name-calling.
Allegations of corruption turned into criminal charges of bribery for trustee Tommy Jones and the owner of the business hired as the construction manager for the Mercey Springs Elementary expansion project, Greg Opinski.
Members of the public backing each candidate for three board seats elected in November argued as accusations of racism and threats and mockery occurred during board meetings.
Assistant Superintendent Dean Bubar stepped in as an interim superintendent with a depleted administrative staff.
On June 9, the board voted unanimously to increase Bubar’s pay to Tietjen’s salary level in a contentious meeting highlighting concerns about his skill set.
Following board approval Nov. 10, a request for proposals was sent out by the school district for a firm to start the search process for a permanent superintendent, Anthony Parreira announced last week. Parreira, the school board president, is heading the search.
The request was sent to six firms – recommended by other school districts – and posted on the Los Banos district’s website for any other firms interested, Parreira said.
As of Wednesday, six have responded with questions, telling the district they will be submitting proposals, Parreira said.
“The decision on which firm we will hire will be no later than Feb. 9 at our regular scheduled board meeting,” Parreira said.
But that decision may come on Feb. 2, when the school board is scheduled to interview three to five of the responding search firms in a special meeting. The presenting firms will be selected Tuesday by an ad hoc committee comprised of Parreira and trustees Marg Benton and Megan Goin-Soares.
As president of the board, Parreira has been trying to start the search process since Tietjen left. However, a divided school board blocked two separate attempts by Parreira to authorize the invitation of bids from search firms.
The November elections and a subsequent call for a recount led to an overhaul of the board, with incumbent trustees Tommy Jones, Carole Duffy and Dominic Falasco being replaced by Goin-Soares, Benton and Gary Munoz, respectively.
Parreira said he hopes the board can move together as one entity with one goal, rather than as individuals.
“We would like to have the process completed and to hire somebody by the end of May,” Parreira said. “We want someone in place, starting work on July 1.”
