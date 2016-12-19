Mercey Springs Elementary expansion changes Los Banos school borders

Elementary school borders in Los Banos will change next year after completion of new classrooms at Mercey Springs Elementary is expected to double its student capacity.
The Los Banos Unified School District Board approved changing Mercey Spring’s boundaries during a Dec. 8 board meeting.
The change extends Mercey Springs Elementary’s enrollment border north from Pacheco Boulevard to San Luis Street in the area between Mercey Springs Road and the eastern city limits.
The boundary change will affect all eight elementary schools one way or another, said Paula Mastrangelo, assistant superintendent of elementary education. However, Los Banos Elementary will lose the most students to Mercey Springs.
Students living along Egret Lane, Sandhill Crane Drive, Snipe Lane, Stilt Lane, La Vina Circle and El Tesoro Lane will attend Mercey Springs starting in the 2017-18 school year.
The cost of the change is minimal, officials said, noting that students in affected areas already are being bused to school.
“It works out well,” Mastrangelo said at the meeting. “We’re not adding more kids on buses. We believe that this is the best scenario in changing boundaries.”
The construction at Mercey Springs will add 14 classes, two per grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade.
The new classrooms will increase capacity of Mercey Springs from 444 to 888 students. Student enrollment at the school, as of the meeting, was 422.
District officials have said the classrooms are needed to handle increasing district enrollment.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments