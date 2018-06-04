He was spotted by Los Banos police spraying graffiti on vehicles. 33 cars damaged

A 19-year-old Dos Palos man was arrested over the weekend after investigators found 33 vehicles had been vandalized during the graduation ceremony at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, the Police Department reported Monday.
A resident called police Friday night saying a man had spray-painted graffiti on several cars in the school's parking lot. Officers searched the area and spotted a man, later identified as 19-year-old Josiah Collins, spraying paint on vehicles.
He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of vandalism.
Police eventually discovered a total of 33 vehicles had been vandalized in the parking lot.
Anyone who was victimized during this incident but has not had the opportunity to make a police report may call the department at 209-827-7070. If you have already filed a police report but need to get your vehicle repaired, please don't forget to provide a copy of the vehicle repair estimate to us.
