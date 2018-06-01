This Los Banos man was arrested twice in a week, police say

Four people were arrested this week in Los Banos after officers found more than two ounces of suspected methamphetamine during a search connected to a recent high-speed chase, the Police Department reported.
The case stemmed from a vehicle pursuit May 26 in the area of Place Road and East B Street.
A Los Banos police officer attempted to stop a green Honda sedan for driving with expired registration. The driver, later identified by investigators as 37-year-old Victor Romo, sped away. The Honda eventually crashed into a center divider on Ward Road and began driving on the wrong side of the road, police said in a news release.
Officers backed off the chase when it became too dangerous for the public, they said.
A short time later, however, police were told the same car had crashed again, this time in the area of South Rock Creek and two men were seen running from the car, officers said.
Police searched the car and found an unspecified amount of suspected methamphetamine inside.
Officers captured Romo a short time later after searching the area. He was arrested and released a short time later. Police later found a handgun in the area of Ward Road and East B Street they believe was tossed from Romo's car during the chase.
Police on Thursday served a search warrant at Romo's home on North Mercy Springs Road where they found more than two ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Romo and three others - Debbie Tevis, 35; Anselmo Delgadillo, 27; and Joshua Doyle, 34 - were arrested at the home, according to police.
Comments