Los Banos man barricades himself after reportedly assaulting wife, police say

A Los Banos man's wife told police he assaulted her and took her phone as she was calling 9-1-1 before barricading himself inside a locked garage, police said.
The Los Banos Police Department responded to a domestic violence report Saturday at a home in the 400 block of Lime Street, according to a news release.
Officers met a woman who told them her husband, 45-year-old Los Banos resident Justin Glass, assaulted her and prevented her from calling 9-1-1 to report it, the release states. She reportedly had minor injuries.
Glass had barricaded himself inside a locked garage when officers arrived and he wouldn't comply with their orders, according to the release.
But Glass surrendered without incident after being confronted by Los Banos K-9 Maverick and his officer, Todd Carter, who also responded to the incident, the release states. Glass was not injured.
Glass was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on $11,500 bail for domestic violence and taking the phone from someone who was attempting to call for help, according to the release.
