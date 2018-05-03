Marijuana-oil lab explodes in Merced County

SHARE COPY LINK Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the 15000 block of August Ave. in Delhi that ended up being a marijuana oil lab that exploded, according to Sgt. Ray Framstad, with the Merced County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported. Monica Velez

Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the 15000 block of August Ave. in Delhi that ended up being a marijuana oil lab that exploded, according to Sgt. Ray Framstad, with the Merced County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported. Monica Velez